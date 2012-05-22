NY juice settles firmer in extension of rebound

* Market up for second day after easing to 2-1/2 yr low * Juice seems stabilizing ahead of annual hurricane season May 22 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures finished higher Tuesday, rising for the second straight session on speculative buying as the market extended its rebound from last Friday's close at a 2-1/2-year low, brokers said. "We may be in the process of building a base after the selling spree," a dealer said. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice rose 1.80 cents, or 1.7 percent, to finish at $1.086 per lb, having traded from $1.066 to $1.101. It was an inside day as that range held with Monday's $1.0175 to $1.104 band. Volume on Tuesday was light, amounting to almost 750 lots, about three-quarters under the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. In January, frozen concentrated orange juice futures hit a record high over $2 a lb due to fears of U.S. curbs on juice imports from top producer Brazil. Juice prices have tumbled since then by more than 50 percent in value after those fears proved unfounded and supplies flooded the market. The July contract ended last Friday at $1.022 as it closed at a 2-1/2-year low for the fourth day in a row. It was the lowest settlement for the spot juice contract since Oct. 8, 2009 and also marked the biggest weekly fall in the market's history, according to Thomson Reuters data. The juice market has been hit hard by the presence of ample supplies and near ideal growing weather in Florida, the top citrus producer in the United States. Traders said the market may be stabilizing ahead of the storm season when investors bid the market up in case a hurricane slams into Florida. The annual hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. The dealers pointed to the formation of tropical storm Alberto, the earliest forming storm in the Atlantic since 2003. On a technical level, the 14-day relative strength index reading of the market on Tuesday was at 29.75 from 27 previously. A reading of 30 or below is considered oversold and one of 70 or higher is viewed as overbought. Open interest in the juice market, an indicator of investor interest, fell for the first time in seven sessions to 23,436 lots as of May 21, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)