NY juice closes lower as euro, outside markets hit

* Brief market recovery hit by renewed European crisis * Bearish fundamentals weigh on juice futures * Juice's daily percent loss largest in CRB NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures finished sharply lower on Wednesday on speculative liquidation triggered by renewed fears the euro zone debt crisis will hurt demand and by near ideal weather in the growing areas of Florida and Brazil, brokers said. Orange juice posted the largest percentage daily loss for the day in the Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index. "Juice has no friends," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. "There are no storms threatening Florida and everyone is worried about European demand." World stocks and the euro slid Wednesday as investors shunned riskier assets over Greece's possible departure from the euro zone. That sell-off this spilled into the commodity markets and frozen juice futures. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice dropped 5.50 cents, or by 5 percent, to end at $1.031 per lb, moving from 99.70 cents to $1.089. The contract had risen during the past two sessions as it rebounded from its close last Friday at a 2-1/2-year low of $1.022. It fell below $1 during that session to 97.10 cents. Volume on Wednesday was modest as it amounted to 1,700 lots, against the 758 lots on Tuesday, which represented the lowest amount for the market since March 28, Thomson Reuters and ICE Futures U.S. data showed. After the initial flurry of speculative pressure passed, late bargain-hunting and some covering trimmed the market's losses, traders said. In January, frozen concentrated orange juice futures hit a record high of more than $2 a lb due to fears of U.S. curbs on juice imports from top producer Brazil. Juice prices have tumbled by more than 50 percent in value since then after those fears proved unfounded and supplies flooded the market. In addition to ample supplies, the juice market has been hit hard by good growing weather in Florida, the top citrus producer in the United States, and in Brazil, the world's top citrus producer. Traders said the market is now looking toward the storm season when investors bid the market up in case a hurricane hits the Sunshine State. The annual hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. Juice traders pointed to the formation of tropical storm Alberto, the earliest forming storm in the Atlantic since 2003. Open interest in the juice market, an indicator of investor interest, stood at 23,546 lots as of May 22, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)