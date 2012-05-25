NY juice settles flat to shade up, awaits leads

* Market consolidates while waiting for leads * Trade eyes start of hurricane season on June 1 NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures settled flat to firmer Friday on thin trade as the market consolidated in front a holiday weekend in a week that saw the market drop to a 2-1/2-year low, brokers said. The juice market is closed Monday for U.S. Memorial Day. Trading resumes on Tuesday. Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice ended steady at $1.093 per lb after trading from $1.0895 to $1.12. The rest of the board was up 0.25 to 0.75 cent. For the week, the market is up 6.9 percent. The contract had risen on Monday and Tuesday in a rebound from its close last Friday at a 2-1/2-year low of $1.022. It fell below $1 during that session to 97.10 cents. Volume on Friday was almost 1,400 lots, or about 50 percent under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. "It's in consolidation mode," said Sterling Smith, vice-president for commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago. He said the market may soon begin building a premium as the annual hurricane season begins next Friday, June 1. The trade digested news the U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecast of a "near normal" hurricane season of 9 to 15 tropical storms of which 4 to 8 will power into hurricanes. The season ends on Nov. 30. Juice traders pointed to the formation of tropical storm Alberto, the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since 2003. The market has lost a lot of ground since frozen concentrated orange juice futures hit a record high in January of more than $2 a lb due to fears of U.S. curbs on juice imports from top producer Brazil because of that country's use of a fungicide that is prohibited in the U.S. In addition to ample supplies, the juice market has struggled from ideal growing weather in Florida, the top citrus grower in the United States, as well as in Brazil. Open interest in the juice market, an indicator of investor interest, rose for the fourth session in a row to hit 23,740 lots as of May 23, the highest since Feb. 16, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)