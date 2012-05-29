NY juice settles up on specs, trade digests Beryl

* Market up on modest covering * Storm Beryl underscores threat of hurricane season May 29 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures settled higher on Tuesday on speculative buying after a holiday break with juice players warily monitoring an early start to the annual Atlantic hurricane season, brokers said. The juice market was closed Monday for U.S. Memorial Day. Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice gained 2.35 cents, or by 2.15 percent, to finish at $1.1165 per lb after trading from $1.0785 to $1.1735. Volume was almost 2,000 lots, about a third below the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. The market digested news Tropical Storm Beryl cut across northern Florida and southern Georgia. Two storms have already formed before the official start of the hurricane season on June 1. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30. Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said the rains from Beryl fell north of Florida's citrus belt. A juice trader said Beryl may encourage some investors to begin building a premium on hurricane season given its strong early start. Tropical storm Alberto formed recently, becoming the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since 2003. Scoville said orange juice futures "should find some stability" for now to see how the annual storm season evolves. Fundamentally, the juice market has struggled from ideal growing weather in Florida, the top citrus grower in the United States, ample supplies from the Sunshine State and top producer Brazil, and weak retail demand. Open interest in the juice market, an indicator of investor interest, fell for the first time in five sessions to hit 23,685 lots as of May 25, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Marguerita Choy)