NY juice settles easier as players on weather watch

* Juice consolidates as market activity seemingly slows * Market mulls early days of hurricane season NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures finished weaker Monday on light investor sales in modest trade as the market consolidated while keeping an eye on the weather in the early part of the annual Atlantic hurricane season, brokers said. Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice shed 0.20 cent to finish at $1.115 per lb after trading from $1.0925 to $1.119. It was an inside day since that range held within Friday's $1.091 to $1.125 band. Volume on Monday was almost 1,100 lots, 60 percent below the 30-day moving average, Thomson Reuters data showed. "You have some spec (pressure), but it's been quiet and slow," a trader said. The annual Atlantic Hurricane season began on Friday and ends Nov. 30. It got off to a running start with two tropical storms, Alberto and Beryl, forming days before the official kickoff. Alberto was the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since 2003. The hurricane-premium buying has helped shore up a fundamentally weak juice market. Prices dipped on mild profit-taking, traders said. Juice futures have struggled in the face of ideal growing weather in Florida, the top citrus grower in the U.S., weak retail demand and ample supplies from top producer Brazil. Open interest, an indicator of investor interest, stood at 26,745 lots as of June 1, the highest such level since Jan. 23, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Hurricane season Take A Look (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)