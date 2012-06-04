FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY juice settles easier as players on weather watch
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

NY juice settles easier as players on weather watch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Juice consolidates as market activity seemingly slows
    * Market mulls early days of hurricane season

    NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures finished weaker Monday on
light investor sales in modest trade as the market consolidated while keeping an
eye on the weather in the early part of the annual Atlantic hurricane season,
brokers said.	
    Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice shed 0.20 cent to
finish at $1.115 per lb after trading from $1.0925 to $1.119. It was an inside
day since that range held within Friday's $1.091 to $1.125 band.	
    Volume on Monday was almost 1,100 lots, 60 percent below the 30-day moving
average, Thomson Reuters data showed.	
    "You have some spec (pressure), but it's been quiet and slow," a trader
said.	
    The annual Atlantic Hurricane season began on Friday and ends Nov. 30.  	
    It got off to a running start with two tropical storms, Alberto and Beryl,
forming days before the official kickoff. Alberto was the earliest storm to form
in the Atlantic since 2003.	
    The hurricane-premium buying has helped shore up a fundamentally weak juice
market. Prices dipped on mild profit-taking, traders said.	
    Juice futures have struggled in the face of ideal growing weather in
Florida, the top citrus grower in the U.S., weak retail demand and ample
supplies from top producer Brazil.	
    Open interest, an indicator of investor interest, stood at 26,745 lots as of
June 1, the highest such level since Jan. 23, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.	
  Hurricane season Take A Look          	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
