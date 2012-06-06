NY juice up 2nd day, recovering from May battering

* Up 1.6 pct for session; gains nearly 5 pct over 2 days * Market helped by commods rally after hurricane buying on Wed * Some see resistance building after 2-day gain By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. orange juice futures rose for a second straight day on Tuesday after a broad commodities rebound gave investors further reason to support a market emerging from its worst monthly battering in more than 15 years. Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice settled up 1.80 cents, or about 1.6 percent, at $1.1660 per lb after trading from $1.1480 to $1.1840. With Tuesday's 3 percent gain brought on by speculative buying related to hurricane concerns near orange state Florida, the benchmark contract stands up nearly 5 percent for the month. Juice suffered its worst price drop in more than 15 years in May after commodities as a whole sold off on risk aversion sparked by the euro zone crisis and global economic worries. July FCOJ finished May down 20 percent, the biggest slide since December 1996 for a benchmark juice contract. "Juice had become so incredibly cheap that people saw justification for price recovery the last two days," said James Cordier, founder and president at Liberty Trading Group in Tampa, Florida. "That said, I think the market's gearing toward resistance again at $1.20. If it gets to that price, I think you're going to see a lot of sellers in juice." Volume in Wednesday's FCOJ trading was just above the 30-day average, with 1,913 lots changing hands, Reuters data showed. Fundamentally, the outlook for juice is bearish, with supplies in Florida plentiful and retail demand weak. Inventories from top citrus producer Brazil are also ample. Players are expecting price spikes anyway if the annual Atlantic hurricane season, now in its first week, surprises. On Tuesday, the market saw premium buying after early scare from tropical storms Alberto and Beryl which formed last week, days before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. Alberto was also the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since 2003. The storm season officially ends Nov. 30. Open interest in FCOJ, an indicator of investor interest, stood at 26,883 lots as of June 5, down from 26,893 on June 4, data from ICE Futures U.S. showed. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)