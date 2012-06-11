FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY juice ends off on weak markets, lack of storms
June 11, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

NY juice ends off on weak markets, lack of storms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Juice slips for 3rd day on speculative sales
    * Market monitors weather news in Atlantic basin

    NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures settled
lower Monday on speculative sales as it fell for the third
session running as uncertainty plaguing markets and the lack of
a storm threat kept the market on the defensive, brokers said.	
    Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice eased
0.60 cent to close at $1.1305 per lb, moving from $1.126 to
$1.1445. 	
    Volume on Monday was slightly over 1,600 lots, some 40
percent under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.	
    Sterling Smith, vice president of commodity research for
Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago, compared the
market to a fish "flopping around" and looking for direction.	
    Traders said there seemed ample support at the $1.115 level,
basis July, with $1.10 further afield also providing support. 	
    The market has risen on premium buying caused in part by the
early start to the annual storm season, which officially began
on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.   	
    Tropical storms Alberto and Beryl formed days before the
start of the season last week. Alberto was the earliest storm to
form in the Atlantic since 2003.	
    Fundamentally, the outlook for the market is bearish.
Supplies were plentiful while retail demand was weak. Supplies
from top producer Brazil were also ample.	
    Open interest, an indicator of investor interest, stood at
27,108 lots as of June 8, the first time in three sessions it
declined, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.	
    Volume traded on Friday, June 8, was at 2,959 lots, the  	
loftiest since June 1, the exchange said. 	
  Hurricane season Take A Look          	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

