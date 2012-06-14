NY juice finishes lower in switch business

* Juice consolidates after recent sharp losses * Market uninspired given lack of storm threat NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures settled lower Thursday in mostly switch trade, a fter dropping sharply during the past few sessions, analysts said. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 0.85 cent to finish at $1.0975 per lb, after trading from $1.071 to $1.12. Volume on Thursday stood slightly over 1,300 lots, over 50 percent under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. "Orange juice is in consolidation ... it really has no place to go," a long-time broker said. Traders said most of the activity was in switch trade as players moved out of positions in the spot July contract and into the back contracts. Fundamentally, traders said the market has come under pressure from ample supplies and lackluster retail demand. The absence of a storm threat to Florida, the top citrus growing area in the United States, has also added teeth to market bears pressing futures lower. Weather in the Sunshine State has also been near ideal for citrus farmers. Volume traded on Wednesday amounted to around 1,887 lots, U.S. ICE Futures data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at 27,533 lots as of June 13, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor. Editing by Carol Bishopric)