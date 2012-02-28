NY juice settles firmer on spec short-covering

* Market monitors tests of juice imports * Uncertainty over the FDA's next move NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures finished higher Tuesday on buying by small investors as the market appeared to be consolidating while waiting for further leads, brokers said. Key May frozen concentrated orange juice rose 2.80 cents to end at $1.8395 per lb after moving between $1.808 and $1.8485. It was an inside day since the range held within Monday's $1.80 to $1.8575 band. Prices have lost around a fifth of their value since the then key March contract soared to an all-time high of $2.2695 on Jan. 23 as panic buying over a possible U.S. ban of Brazilian juice imports hit the market. "I think we're up mainly on short-covering," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville, adding though that the market's tone was subdued. Volume on Tuesday reached over 1,600 lots, preliminary Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)