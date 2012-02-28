FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY juice settles firmer on spec short-covering
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 28, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 6 years ago

NY juice settles firmer on spec short-covering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Market monitors tests of juice imports
    * Uncertainty over the FDA's next move

    NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures finished higher
Tuesday on buying by small investors as the market appeared to be consolidating
while waiting for further leads, brokers said.  	
    Key May frozen concentrated orange juice rose 2.80 cents to end at
$1.8395 per lb after moving between $1.808 and $1.8485. It was an inside day
since the range held within Monday's $1.80 to $1.8575 band. 	
    Prices have lost around a fifth of their value since the then key March
contract soared to an all-time high of $2.2695 on Jan. 23 as panic buying over a
possible U.S. ban of Brazilian juice imports hit the market. 	
    "I think we're up mainly on short-covering," said The Price Group analyst
Jack Scoville, adding though that the market's tone was subdued.	
    Volume on Tuesday reached over 1,600 lots, preliminary Reuters data showed. 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.