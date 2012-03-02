FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY juice settles up for fourth straight session
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 2, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 6 years ago

NY juice settles up for fourth straight session

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Investor buying pushes market up
    * Trade awaits USDA crop report next week

    NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures
closed higher Friday for the fourth straight session as
investors continued to build on the more than 10 percent gain in
February, brokers said.  	
    Key May frozen concentrated orange juice rose 2.60
cents to end at $1.9035 per lb, dealing from $1.8775 and $1.937.
On the week, the market is up 3.45 percent.   	
    "We're seeing some spec short-covering, but its been of the
modest variety," a dealer said.	
    The juice market had staged an advance on investor
short-covering. It had also been supported by uncertainty over
tests by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration given to
Brazilian juice imports due to the use of a prohibited fungicide
by Brazilian citrus growers. 	
    Volume on Friday amounted to just under 1,000 lots, about a
third above the prior session's tally of 659 loots, Thomson
Reuters and exchange data showed.	
    Open interest in the market, an indicator of investor
exposure, stood at 22,085 lots as of March 1, ICE Futures U.S.
data showed.	
      	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

