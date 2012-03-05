FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY juice finishes higher despite late profit taking
March 5, 2012 / 8:17 PM / 6 years ago

NY juice finishes higher despite late profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* OJ pushes higher for 5th straight day
    * Trade awaits USDA crop report this week

    NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures
extended gains into the fifth straight day on Monday, supported
by ongoing concerns about juice imports from the world's top
producer.	
    Though gains were pared as investors cashed in on the more
than 10 percent rise in February as the threat of frost in
Florida's groves diminished, analysts said.	
    "Given the current price levels and where we are in the
calendar there's not a lot of frost risk in this market," said
Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul,
Minnesota.	
    "That led to some profit taking on the rally."	
    Key May frozen concentrated orange juice firmed 1.75
cents to settle at $1.9210 per lb, after moving from $1.9050 to
$1.9695.	
    Traders also awaited a USDA Florida citrus output report due
on Friday. 	
    The juice market has been supported by uncertainty over
tests by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration given to
Brazilian juice imports due to the use of a prohibited fungicide
by Brazilian citrus growers.	
    Volume on Monday reached just over 1,250 lots, more than
half the market's 30-day average, according to preliminary
Thomson Reuters data.	
    Open interest in the market, an indicator of investor
exposure, edged up to 22,393 lots as of March 2, from the prior
day's count at 22,085 lots, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.	
	
 (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

