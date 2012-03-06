FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY juice ends lower, breaks 5-day winning streak
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 6, 2012 / 7:52 PM / 6 years ago

NY juice ends lower, breaks 5-day winning streak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* OJ falls on profit-taking after recent rally
    * Trade awaits USDA crop report this week

    NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures
ended lower Tuesday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as
investors took profits on the recent rally ignited by worries
about juice imports from the world's top producer Brazil.  	
    Investors cashed in on the more than 10 percent rise in
February as the threat of frost in Florida's groves diminished,
analysts said.  	
    "Given the current price levels and where we are in the 	
calendar there's not a lot of frost risk in this market," said 	
Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul, 	
Minnesota.  	
    "That led to some profit-taking on the rally," he added. 	
    Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice 
settled down  2.25 cents at $1.8985 per lb after trading from
1.85 to $1.93.  	
    Traders awaited a USDA Florida citrus output report due 	
on Friday.   	
    Uncertainty over tests by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration given to Brazilian juice imports due to the use
of a prohibited fungicide by Brazilian citrus growers.  	
    Volume on Tuesday reached just over 1,572 lots, more than 	
half the market's 30-day average, according to preliminary 	
Thomson Reuters data.  	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.