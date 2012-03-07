FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 7, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 6 years

NY juice extends losses to finish lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* OJ down on light investor liquidation
    * Trade awaits USDA crop report this week

    NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures
ended lower Wednesday for the second straight session on
investor sales as players tweaked their positions ahead of a
government crop report at the end of the week, analysts said.	
    Investors cashed in on the more than 10 percent rise in
February triggered by news of a possible ban of Brazilian juice
imports that has since largely diminished.	
    Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice fell
1.35 cents to end at $1.885 per lb, dealing from $1.863 to
$1.9115. It was an inside day since the range was within
Tuesday's $1.85 to $1.93 band.	
    Volume traded Wednesday stood around 730 lots, almost
three-quarters under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data
showed.  	
    "I think it's liquidation selling before the crop report on
Friday," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. 	
    The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand
report will update the Florida 2011/12 citrus production
forecast at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Friday.	
    Uncertainty over tests by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration given to Brazilian juice imports due to the use
of a prohibited fungicide by Brazilian citrus growers has kept
prices supported the past few weeks.	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

