NY juice extends losses to finish lower

* OJ down on light investor liquidation * Trade awaits USDA crop report this week NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures ended lower Wednesday for the second straight session on investor sales as players tweaked their positions ahead of a government crop report at the end of the week, analysts said. Investors cashed in on the more than 10 percent rise in February triggered by news of a possible ban of Brazilian juice imports that has since largely diminished. Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice fell 1.35 cents to end at $1.885 per lb, dealing from $1.863 to $1.9115. It was an inside day since the range was within Tuesday's $1.85 to $1.93 band. Volume traded Wednesday stood around 730 lots, almost three-quarters under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. "I think it's liquidation selling before the crop report on Friday," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand report will update the Florida 2011/12 citrus production forecast at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Friday. Uncertainty over tests by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration given to Brazilian juice imports due to the use of a prohibited fungicide by Brazilian citrus growers has kept prices supported the past few weeks. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)