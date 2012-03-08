FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY juice ends higher before USDA crop report
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 6 years ago

NY juice ends higher before USDA crop report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* OJ trades in a band, consolidates
    * Trade awaits USDA crop report tomorrow

    NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures
closed firmer Thursday on light investor buying as market
players adjusted positions in front of a government crop report
on Friday, analysts said.	
    The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand
report will update the Florida 2011/12 citrus production
forecast at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).	
    Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice rose
1.25 cents to end at $1.8975 per lb, dealing from $1.8675 to
$1.91. It was an inside day for the third session in a row
because the range was within Wednesday's $1.863 to $1.9115 band.
 Tuesday's range was $1.85 to $1.93.	
    Volume traded Thursday stood around 550 lots, over
three-quarters under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data
showed.  	
    "It's just drifting around here before the report is
released although no one is expecting any surprise from the
data," a dealer said.	
    Uncertainty over tests by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration given to Brazilian juice imports due to the use
of a prohibited fungicide by Brazilian citrus growers has kept
prices supported the past few weeks.	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

