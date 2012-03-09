FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY juice ends easier in ho-hum reaction to data
March 9, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 6 years

NY juice ends easier in ho-hum reaction to data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* OJ trades in a band, consolidates
    * Trade barely reacts to USDA crop report

    NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures
closed easier Friday on light investor sales as the market
barely reacted to a government crop report and was content to
consolidate, analysts said.	
    The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand
report estimated Florida's 2011/12 citrus production at 147
million (90-lb) boxes.	
    That compared to 146 million boxes in the agency's previous
estimate last month. Two months ago, USDA pegged output at 147
million boxes.	
    Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice lost
0.95 cent to end at $1.888 per lb, dealing from $1.871 to
$1.8975. For the fourth session in a row it was an inside day,
with prices keeping in a familiar trading band.	
    Thursday's range was $1.8675 to $1.91, Wednesday's band was
$1.863 to $1.9115 and the Tuesday range was $1.85 to $1.93.	
    Volume traded Friday was again light as it stood near 700 
lots, over three-quarters under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters
data showed.  	
    "We traded an inside day almost the entire week. There's
almost nothing in there at this time in terms of news that we
can trade off of," a dealer said. 	
    The market continued to wait for any further news from the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which tested Brazilian juice
imports due to the use of a prohibited fungicide by Brazilian
citrus growers.	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)

