NY juice ends up for second day on short-covering

* Small investors cover their shorts * Market stuck in range awaiting leads NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures settled higher Wednesday on investor short-covering as the market recovered from a fall to almost a 3-week low in the previous session, analysts said. Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice rose 2.00 cents to finish at $1.878 per lb, trading from $1.8405 to $1.88. Volume on Wednesday was a light 900 lots, almost two-thirds below the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said juice prices seem pinned between $1.80 and just above $1.93. "Overall, it is range-bound," he said. The only thing which could inspire juice futures would be an announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the fate of Brazilian juice imports which it had tested due to the use of a prohibited fungicide by that country's citrus growers. The U.S. government's recent crop report served to highlight the market fundamental of ample supplies, dealers said. The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand report last Friday estimated Florida's 2011/12 citrus production at 147 million (90-lb) boxes, up from its estimate of 146 million boxes in the previous month. Two months ago, USDA pegged output at 147 million boxes. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)