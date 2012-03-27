NY juice ends lower on thin speculative sales

* Slides on spec sales but stays above 3-month low * Juice futures seen consolidating near recent lows NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures settled down Tuesday on sales by small speculators as the market consolidated after falling to a three-month low, dealers said. The key May frozen concentrated orange juice contract shed 0.95 cent to conclude at $1.672 per lb, trading from $1.6705 to $1.705. On Friday, the contract finished at $1.662 which marked the lowest settlement for the spot month since Dec. 22, according to Thomson Reuters data. The juice market fell 11.07 percent last week, the biggest percentage loss for juice since mid-November, the data showed. Volume traded Tuesday amounted to 650 lots, more than three-quarters under the 30-day norm, according to ICE Futures U.S. data. "The specs push it down, but there's no conviction behind it," one said. Market players kept monitoring the weather and growing conditions in the major producing state of Florida. The frost season is now done, and the threat of storms that normally comes with the Atlantic hurricane season is more than two months away. Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. Traders said Florida's coming 2012/13 citrus harvest may top the 147 million (90-lb) boxes of juice Florida reaped in 2011/12, especially if no storm hits the citrus belt in the Sunshine State this year. Juice futures hit record highs above $2 a lb in late January after the United States said it found a prohibited fungicide in imports of Brazilian juice, which make up half of all imports and around 10 percent of U.S. juice supplies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ran tests and excluded some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have eased because there are more than enough U.S. supplies for the domestic market. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at 20,835 lots as of March 26, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)