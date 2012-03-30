NY juice closes near a 6-mo low, may fall further

* Market down sharply in past month * Juice futures modestly lower on quarter * For the week, market largely flat NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures settled near a six-month low Friday on technical and speculative selling as the market fell below a key area of support and could see further weakness into next week, dealers said. The key May frozen concentrated orange juice contract fell 2.60 cents to end at $1.645 per lb, moving from $1.6175 to $1.6745. It was the lowest close for the spot contract since early in October 2011, Thomson Reuters data showed. For the month, Thomson Reuters data showed the benchmark juice contract is down 11.44 percent, having lost all the ground it gained when the market rallied to record highs in January due to fears of a supply crunch at that time. The January rally was sparked by the United States finding a prohibited fungicide in imports of Brazilian juice. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ran tests and excluded some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have since eased because there are enough U.S. supplies for the domestic market. Retail demand has also been weak, analysts said. The juice market is down 2.66 percent in the first quarter of 2012, Thomson Reuters data indicated. For the week though, the market is only down 1.02 percent. Friday's selling spree was triggered by the fall of the May contract below support at $1.65, touching off automatic sell orders, said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. "The weather is also good in Florida," he said, alluding to the top citrus producing area in the United States. The market is seen sagging down to areas near $1.60 and then $1.50, basis the spot month, given the dearth of news at this time. Traded volume on Friday of around 2,500 lots was around 10 percent below the 30-day norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. With the annual hurricane season two months away, market players will just monitor growing conditions in Florida, the leading U.S. citrus producer. Hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)