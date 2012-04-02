FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-NY juice drops, ends near 6-month low
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 2, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 6 years ago

REFILE-NY juice drops, ends near 6-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds dropped word "juice" in headline)	
    * Market extends downturn on spec sales
    * Juice futures at lowest since early October

    NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures fell on
Monday, finishing near a 6-month low on renewed speculative
selling on the first trading day of the second quarter, and
dealers said the absence of leads should keep the market on the
defensive.	
    The key May frozen concentrated orange juice contract 
fell 2.25 cents or by 1.3 percent to end at $1.6225 per lb,
moving from $1.6135 to $1.646. It was the lowest close for the
spot contract since early October, Thomson Reuters data showed.	
    The day's declines added to those seen in March, when
Thomson Reuters data showed the benchmark juice contract down by
11.44 percent. 	
    "There is no reason to buy juice at this time so the specs
are taking the easy way out and dumping it," a dealer said.	
    Traded volume on Monday of around 1,400 lots was around 50
percent below the 30-day norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.  	
    The market had rallied to record highs in January due to
fears of a supply shortage after a prohibited fungicide turned
up in U.S. imports of Brazilian juice.   	
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ran tests and excluded
some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have eased because 
there are enough U.S. supplies for the domestic market. Retail
demand has also been weak, analysts said.	
    Analysts are content for now to monitor weather conditions
in the top U.S. citrus growing state of Florida.	
    The market is seen sagging to areas near $1.60 and then
$1.50, basis the spot month, over the coming weeks.	
    The storm premium buying that is usually seen with the
approach of the annual hurricane season is still a few weeks
away. Hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.	
    The market took note of news that deadly citrus greening
disease has been found in California, the second biggest citrus
producer in the country. Market reaction though was notably
subdued, dealers said.	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.