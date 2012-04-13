NY juice settles mixed on active May/July spread

* May/July spread returns to a premium * Market consolidates after pounding 18-mth low NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures closed mixed on Friday, as the market continued to consolidate after tumbling an 18-month low earlier in the week and as dealers focused on the May/July roll, analysts said. "The May (contract) is being supported on people pulling out of shorts and rolling forward, but other than that there's nowhere for the market to go," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. May frozen concentrated orange juice rose 1.55 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $1.4640 per lb, trading from $1.4455 to $1.4880. The July contract inched down 0.05 cent to conclude at $1.4575 per lb. The May/July spread remained active ahead of the May contract's first notice day on May 1. It closed at a 0.65-cent premium to July, returning to an inverted structure for the first time since April 9. The trade continued to monitor near ideal growing weather in Florida, the country's leading citrus producer, but didn't expect any kind of market-moving conditions in the near future. "There's no weather right now and it doesn't look like we're going to have anything in the way of weather here in a while, since we got a pretty mild hurricane forecast for the early part of the year," Scoville said. Volume traded on Friday exceeded 2,765 lots in late New York trade, up roughly 50 percent from the 30-day average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest in the market, an indicator of investor exposure, rose by 110 lots to 20,092 lots as of April 12, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)