FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY juice ends up in recovery from sell-off
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 17, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

NY juice ends up in recovery from sell-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Specs buy after fall to 1-1/2-year low
    * Florida weather near ideal for citrus

    NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures finished
higher Tuesday on speculative buying as the market extended its
recovery after dropping last week to its lowest level in 1-1/2
years, analysts said. 	
    Key July frozen concentrated orange juice added 1.70
cents or almost 1.2 percent to close at $1.4795 per lb after
trading from $1.4565 to $1.5235. 	
    "It's putting together a recovery rally," said The Price
Group analyst Jack Scoville.	
    The market has stabilized after sinking over 10 percent in
value over the past few weeks, analysts said.	
    Last Wednesday, the contract finished at $1.417 after
bottoming at $1.3835. That marked the lowest close for the spot
juice contract since Sept. 3, 2010, according to Thomson Reuters
data.	
    The trade kept its eye on near ideal growing weather in
Florida, the country's leading citrus producer.	
    Volume traded on Tuesday amounted to around 2,300 lots,
little changed from the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters
data showed.	
    Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for
the fifth session in a row to stand at 20,628 lots as of April
16, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.	
     	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.