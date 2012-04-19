NY juice finishes firm on spec buying, range-bound

* Specs short-covering runs market up * Market probes top end of trading band NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures finished higher on Thursday on buying by small speculators as the market probed the upper end of its trading band, analysts said. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice rose 1.80 cents, or 1.2 percent, to close at $1.4745 per lb after trading from $1.455 to $1.4925. On Wednesday last week, the contract closed at $1.417 in the lowest settlement for the spot juice contract since Sept. 3, 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. "We're trying to see if we can get past $1.50, but it looks solidly capped at that level. Volume is also very light," a dealer said. The trade monitored weather conditions in Florida, the country's leading citrus producer. Traders said that given the dearth of news, the market will probably move in a band into next week. Volume traded on Thursday amounted to around 1,150 lots, over 50 percent below the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, fell for the first time in five sessions to stand at 20,538 lots as of April 18 ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)