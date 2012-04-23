NY juice finishes at 19-month low on spec sales

* Specs liquidation deflates market * Market probes lower end of $1.40-$1.50 band NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures settled down at a 19-month low Monday on speculative sales as the market tested the bottom end of its trading range, with pressure coming from ideal growing weather in the producing state of Florida, analysts said. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 8.00 cents or by 5.7 percent to end at $1.4265 per lb after trading from $1.508 to the 10-cent daily limit down at $1.4065. For the second position juice contract, it was the lowest settlement in 19 months, according to Thomson Reuters data. Country Hedging Inc. analyst Sterling Smith said juice futures have had a tough time moving up given the weak tone of outside markets. "We're setting up a trading range of $1.40 to $1.50," he said. Global stocks and the euro slid Monday as disappointing euro zone data and the Dutch budget crisis unnerved investors. The juice complex was also pressured by ideal growing weather in Florida, the biggest citrus producer in the country. Volume traded on Monday amounted to around 3,300 lots, almost 20 percent above the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, fell for the second day in a row as it stood at 20,357 lots as of April 20, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)