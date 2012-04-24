NY juice falls to fresh 19-month low on spec selling

* Speculator selling, weakness in some ag markets weigh * Investors monitor new U.S. mad cow disease NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures ended at a fresh 19-month low Monday as selling by speculators due to easing supply worries extended the citrus market's sharp drop from it previous session. Most-active July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 0.80 cent to end at $1.4185 per lb after trading in a range from $1.4155 to $1.4490. For the second-position juice contract, it was the lowest settlement in 19 months, according to Reuters data. A softs commodities trader said that technical pressure and weakness in several other agricultural markets are likely to keep OJ in a tight trading range. The juice market was pressured by ideal growing weather in Florida, the biggest citrus producer in the country. In addition, citrus market traders are monitoring whether news of a new case of mad cow disease found in central California will affect other agricultural commodities. Volume traded on Monday amounted to around 1,800 lots, around 10 percent below the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting By Frank Tang;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)