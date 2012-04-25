FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

NY juice finishes up on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Market recovers after hitting 19-month lows this week
    * July contract sets up $1.40-$1.50 trading range

    NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures settled
higher Wednesday on speculative bargain hunting after this
week's fall to a 19-month low, said analysts who added that the
market seemed to have set up a new trading range for now,
analysts said. 	
    Key July frozen concentrated orange juice rose 4.90
cents, or 3.45 percent, to end at $1.4675 per lb, moving from  
$1.4175 to $1.469.	
    On Tuesday, the contract ended at $1.4185 which marked the
lowest settlement in 19 months for the second-position contract,
according to Thomson Reuters data. 	
    Country Hedging Inc. analyst Sterling Smith said juice was
"looking to set a range of about $1.40 to $1.50."	
    Traders said the combination of good growing weather in
citrus powerhouse Florida and weak retail demand has put almost
constant pressure on the market.	
    Volume traded on Wednesday amounted to over 1,600 lots which
was 40 percent under the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson
Reuters data showed.	
    Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for
the second day in a row to stand at 20,616 lots as of April 24,
ICE Futures U.S. data showed.	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)

