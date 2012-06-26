NY juice ends lower as Storm Debby misses citrus

* Market drops on investor liquidation * Storm Debby hits Florida, spares citrus NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures ended lower Tuesday on speculative liquidation after Tropical Storm Debby bypassed Florida's citrus groves, analysts said. Benchmark September frozen concentrated orange juice dropped 4.00 cents or 3.47 percent to close at $1.1115 per lb, dealing from $1.102 to $1.1515. Last Wednesday, the contract finished at $1.1675 which marked the loftiest close for the second position juice contract since June 7, Thomson Reuters data showed. "There's no hurricane, no damage, and no reason to buy juice futures," said Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. Florida is the leading citrus producer in the United States. Analysts said the market was keeping an eye on storm formation in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea. The hurricane season started June 1, although storms which menace Florida usually hit from July to October, market sources said. Spread trade was a feature as investors moved positions out of the spot month and into the back contracts before July deliveries begin next month. Volume traded on Tuesday was around 2,700 lots, almost even with the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, fell for the seventh straight session to stand at 22,189 lots as of June 21, the lowest level since mid-May, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. > TAKE A LOOK-Debby to weaken into tropical depression (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)