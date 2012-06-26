FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY juice ends lower as Storm Debby misses citrus
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

NY juice ends lower as Storm Debby misses citrus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Market drops on investor liquidation
    * Storm Debby hits Florida, spares citrus

    NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures ended lower Tuesday on
speculative liquidation after Tropical Storm Debby bypassed Florida's citrus
groves, analysts said.  
    Benchmark September frozen concentrated orange juice dropped 4.00
cents or 3.47 percent to close at $1.1115 per lb, dealing from $1.102 to
$1.1515.  
    Last Wednesday, the contract finished at $1.1675 which marked the loftiest
close for the second position juice contract since June 7, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
    "There's no hurricane, no damage, and no reason to buy juice futures," said
Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.
    Florida is the leading citrus producer in the United States.  
    Analysts said the market was keeping an eye on storm formation in the
Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea. The hurricane season started June 1, although
storms which menace Florida usually hit from July to October, market sources
said.
    Spread trade was a feature as investors moved positions out of the spot
month and into the back contracts before July deliveries begin next month.
    Volume traded on Tuesday was around 2,700 lots, almost even with the 30-day
norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, fell for the seventh
straight session to stand at 22,189 lots as of June 21, the lowest level since
mid-May, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.

> TAKE A LOOK-Debby to weaken into tropical depression    

 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.