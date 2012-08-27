FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange juice down 3.5 pct as storm premium unwinds
August 27, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

Orange juice down 3.5 pct as storm premium unwinds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Tropical Storm Isaac moves away from south Florida
    * November contract fell as much as 7 percent Monday
    * Weak economy and changing consumer preferences also weigh

    NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - New York orange juice futures
fell 3.5 percent on Monday as supply fears faded after Tropical
Storm Isaac moved away from southern Florida, the biggest U.S.
citrus growing region.
    The orange juice market was unwinding the storm premium
built last week when the November contract rallied 9 percent on
worries that destructive wind and flooding could wipe out
Florida's orange crop. 
    Isaac was moving away from south Florida and on course to
slam into the Gulf Coast anywhere between north Florida and
Louisiana by Tuesday night or early Wednesday. 
    The benchmark November contract fell as much as 7 percent
Monday before paring some losses.
    "It's a reflection that the hurricane is not going to impact
production much, forcing some liquidation," said Steve Platt,
analyst at Archer Financial in Chicago.
    Across-the-board selling sent benchmark November frozen
concentrated orange juice on ICE Futures U.S. down 3.5
percent to settle at $1.138 per lb.
    Prices remained well below the record $2.20 per lb set in
January when U.S. authorities restricted imports of Brazilian
juice due to the use of a banned fungicide.
    The slow pace of global economic recovery and a preference
for fresh juice among more health-conscious consumers also
weighed down on the frozen concentrated orange juice futures,
traders said.
    "Demand is weak in a soft economy, and the changing taste of
consumers has also pressured the orange juice market," Platt
said.        
    Experts noted that frost and blight have done more damage
historically to the Sunshine state's orange groves than
hurricanes. The last storm to hit the state's southern farms was
Hurricane Wilma in 2005, when some 40 million-50 million boxes
of oranges were lost as the storm knocked fruit to the ground
and damaged trees. 

 (Reporting By Frank Tang; editing by Jim Marshall)

