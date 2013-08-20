FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea shares drop to 1-week closing low on chemical, steel sectors
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares drop to 1-week closing low on chemical, steel sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares retreated from early gains on Tuesday to end at their lowest closing level in more than a week, tracking regional markets as chemical and steel sectors dragged down the main index.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.6 percent to 1,887.85 points, the lowest closing level since Aug. 12.

Chemical shares Lotte Chemical Corp and LG Chem Ltd dropped 4.5 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively on concerns about weaker earnings due to slowing economic growth in India and Indonesia, the firms’ key export markets.

Steelmakers POSCO and Hyundai Steel Co dropped 1.7 percent and 4.8 percent respectively, giving previous gains in recent sessions.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 289.0 billion won($259.07 million) worth of local shares on Tuesday, setting a five session streak.

$1 = 1,115.55 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by x

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.