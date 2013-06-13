FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea watching bond market amid capital outflow worries
June 13, 2013

S.Korea watching bond market amid capital outflow worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - There is no sign of foreign investors trying to sell out of South Korea’s domestic bond market but the government is closely watching the market, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.

“There’s no problem in supply and demand (of domestic bonds) but some sense of anxiety in sentiment,” Kim Jin-myung, head of the ministry’s treasury bond department, said of growing investor anxiety over a potential capital flight out of emerging markets as particpants speculate on the timing of a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary stimulus programme. (Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
