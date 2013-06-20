FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreigners net buyers of South Korean bonds Thursday
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2013 / 9:48 AM / in 4 years

Foreigners net buyers of South Korean bonds Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net 446.2 billion won ($394.6 million) worth of South Korean domestic bonds on Thursday, almost equal to net stock sales by foreigners, data showed.

It was the biggest daily net purchase of South Korean bonds by foreigners since June 10, data from the finance ministry showed, although bond prices fell sharply across the board in line with a broad cross-market selloff in Asia.

On Seoul’s main stock exchange, foreign investors sold a net 446.8 billion won worth of shares on Thursday, the data showed. The benchmark KOSPI fell 2 percent, extending its losses since late May to 8 percent on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to taper back stimulus and on growing signs that China’s economy is losing momentum. ($1 = 1130.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.