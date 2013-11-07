FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea bonds hit by foreign selling ahead of U.S. jobs data
November 7, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea bonds hit by foreign selling ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Korean government bond prices
fell slightly on Thursday, hit by heavy foreign sales of the key
bond futures contracts ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data
later in the week.
    Foreigners were net sellers of 13,678 contracts, valued at a
net 1.446 trillion won ($1.36 billion), of the liquid December
futures on the 3-year treasury bonds, although local
institutions matched them with heavy purchases.
    The December contract ended down a modest 0.05 points at
105.75, mainly due to heavy net purchases of 13,650 contracts by
local institutions, data from the exchange operator shows.
    The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bonds
 was quoted at 3.512 percent, up from Wednesday's
close of 3.497 percent.     
                          Close    Prev close
 *KTB futures            105.75        105.80
 10-yr treasury bonds 3.512 pct     3.497 pct
 5-yr treasury bonds  3.158 pct     3.142 pct
 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds 
 ($1 = 1060.9500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Lim Seung-gyu; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing
by Prateek Chatterjee)

