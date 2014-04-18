FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks rise to set 5th weekly gain
April 18, 2014

South Korean stocks rise to set 5th weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Friday to extend gains into a fifth week as improving confidence in the global economy and easing concerns about corporate earnings lifted investor appetite for risk.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended the session up 0.61 percent at 2,004.28 points, marking a 0.3 percent gain on the week. It was the fifth consecutive week of gains, the longest since late September last year.

The won ended local trading at 1,037.4 per dollar, just above the previous domestic close of 1,038.8. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
