South Korean stocks rise to set 5th weekly gain

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Friday to extend gains into a fifth week as improving confidence in the global economy and easing concerns about corporate earnings lifted investor appetite for risk.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended the session up 0.61 percent at 2,004.28 points, marking a 0.3 percent gain on the week. It was the fifth consecutive week of gains, the longest since late September last year.

The won ended local trading at 1,037.4 per dollar, just above the previous domestic close of 1,038.8. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Miral Fahmy)