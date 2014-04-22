Seoul shares rebound on foreigners, won also gains

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose slightly on Tuesday, rebounding after modest losses in the prior session, as foreign investors shrugged off declines in Chinese shares and extended their buying spree into South Korean firms.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.25 percent at 2,004.22 points. Foreigners were net buyers of local stocks for the sixth consecutive session.

Foreign purchases of local shares and dollar sales by exporters pulled the won up a notch to finish onshore trade at 1,037.7 per dollar from 1,039.0 on Monday. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)