S.Korea won dips as risk appetite wanes; bonds lower
March 21, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea won dips as risk appetite wanes; bonds lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - The South Korean won 
drifted lower early on Wednesday after the dollar gained against
a basket of major currencies with risk appetite dented by
worries about an economic slowdown in China.	
    The won was quoted at 1,126.9 against the dollar
at 0025 GMT, compared to Tuesday's close of 1,124.9.	
    Seoul shares were down 0.75 percent.	
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.04 points to 103.59 on foreign selling.	
    
                      0025 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,126.9       1,124.9
 Yen/won           13.4681/877   13.4766/862
 *KTB futures           103.59        103.63
 KOSPI                2,026.80      2,042.15
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds	
	
 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

