S.Korean won edges up, dividend payments to weigh
March 26, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 6 years

S.Korean won edges up, dividend payments to weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - The South Korean won 
edged up in early trade on Monday in line with gains in stocks
focused on energy and material shares, but dollar demand linked
to local companies' dividend payments could weigh on the won.	
    The won was quoted at 1,134.4 against the dollar
at 0025 GMT, compared to Friday's domestic close of 1,135.3.	
    South Korea's POSCO is seen paying out 316.5
billion won ($278.77 million) in dividend payments on Tuesday,
according to Reuters calculations.	
    Seoul shares rebounded 0.43 percent to 2,035.48.	
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up
0.06 points to trade at 103.53.
                      0025 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,134.4       1,135.3
 Yen/won           13.7166/359   13.7168/287
 *KTB futures           103.53        103.47
 KOSPI                2,035.48      2,026.83
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
($1 = 1135.3500 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Ed Davies)

