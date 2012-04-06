FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won falls on dividends, Europe concerns
April 6, 2012 / 12:46 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea won falls on dividends, Europe concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - The won slipped in early Friday
trade, hurt by rising bond yields in weaker euro-zone countries
and dollar demand linked to dividend payments to foreign
investors by South Korean companies.	
    The won  was quoted at 1,132.2 to the
dollar at 0030 GMT, compared to Thursday's domestic close of
1,127.3.	
    KB Financial Group is expected to pay 174.0
billion won ($154.35 million) worth of dividends to foreign
investors on Friday, according to Reuters calculations.	
    Seoul shares were down 0.12 percent.	
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up
0.05 points at 103.80.
                      0030 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,132.2       1,127.3
 Yen/won           13.7704/745   13.7041/152
 *KTB futures           103.80        103.75
 KOSPI                2,026.32      2,028.77
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
($1 = 1127.2750 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)

