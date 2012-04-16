FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won slips on Spain bond woes; bonds up
April 16, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea won slips on Spain bond woes; bonds up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - The South Korean won 
edged down early on Monday on dented risk sentiment as investors
fretted over rising Spanish borrowing costs and soft Chinese
growth data.	
    The won was quoted at 1,136.8 at 0025 GMT,
compared to Friday's domestic close of 1,134.8.	
    Dollar demand is also expected to weigh on the won after
dividends are paid out to foreigners by South Korean companies
this week. 	
    Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Co
 are scheduled to pay 703.4 billion Korean won worth
in dividends to foreign investors on Monday, according to
Reuters calculations.	
    Seoul shares fell 1 percent in early trade.	
    Bond prices rose as U.S. bond yields were driven down on
demand for low-risk assets, while the Bank of Korea trimmed its
growth forecast for South Korea this year. 	
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up
0.11 points to trade at 104.16.
                      0025 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,136.8       1,134.8
 Yen/won           14.0299/405   14.0012/161
 *KTB futures           104.16        104.05
 KOSPI                1,988.53      2,008.91
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds	
	
 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

