S.Korea won snaps 6-day winning streak; bonds steady

* Won down on dollar short-covering sparked by weak local stock market * Roughly $200 million injected into market after stake sale approved (Updates to close) By Christine Kim SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - The South Korean won snapped six days of gains and fell on Thursday as the local stock market dipped towards the end of the day's trading session, sparking dollar short-covering by investors that depressed the currency. The local currency closed the domestic session at 1,151.6, compared to Wednesday's local close at 1,151.0. The won headed up to an intraday high of 1,147.8, the highest since May 14, after dollars related to a sale of a 9.9 percent stake in South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance held by state-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) were sold before noon. The amount sold was estimated to be around $200 million through one local bank, market participants told Reuters. An oversight committee on public funds had approved the sale of the stake earlier on Thursday, which was handed over to Tiger Holdings, owned by Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for 468 billion won. The won's gains were shortlived as Seoul shares fell on weak Chinese manufacturing data, pushing investors to cover dollar-short positions that weighed on the won. "We saw very strong short positions after talk of the dollar sale in the morning, but those were naturally covered on stock market losses and lack of exporters' dollar sales," said a foreign bank dealer. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.79 percent. June futures on three-year treasury bonds edged up 0.02 points to 104.68, recouping early morning losses as the local stock market fell. The yield on the benchmark five-year treasury bonds fell 1 basis point while the yield on the three-year treasury bonds remained unchanged at 3.31 percent. The central bank's monetary policy committee held the credit ceiling for small-to-medium sized businesses at 7.5 trillion won on Thursday after a regular meeting. The ceiling has been unchanged since it was cut to its current value in late 2010. Close Prev close Dollar/won 1,151.6 1,151.0 Yen/won 14.4645/780 14.5776/895 *KTB futures 104.68 104.66 5-yr treasury bonds 3.44 pct 3.45 pct 3-yr treasury bonds 3.31 pct 3.31 pct Average call rate 3.31 pct 3.32 pct ^6-mth KORIBOR 3.53 pct 3.53 pct KOSPI 1,889.15 1,904.12 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds ^ Korea interbank offered rate (Additional Reporting By Yena Park; Editing By Ron Popeski)