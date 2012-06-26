S.Korea won gains slightly on positions, contract; bonds muted

* Won finds small relief on position plays, construction order * Bond prices fail to find direction on uncertainty (Updates to close) By Christine Kim SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged up on Tuesday, finding support from investors cutting dollar-long positions ahead of a summit of European Union leaders later this week. The local currency was quoted at 1,158.4 against the dollar at the end of domestic trade on Tuesday after subdued trade according to traders, compared to Monday's local close of 1,161.7. Some dealers also told Reuters that dollars related to South Korean builder GS Engineering & Construction winning a $1.8 billion Saudi Arabian project injected into the market had also buoyed the currency. "If it hadn't been for the deal-related dollar sale, the won would not have risen this far today," said a foreign bank dealer. Asian stock markets and risk assets had mostly fallen on Tuesday as investors remained sceptical that the EU summit yield any substantive measures to solve the region's protracted debt crisis, now in its third year. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.41 percent. Foreign investors were net sellers of 314.5 billion won ($270.74 million) worth of South Korean shares on Tuesday. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were close to opening level down 0.02 points as investors said there was a lack of direction stemming from uncertainty over the European debt crisis. The yields on the benchmark five-year treasury bonds and three-year treasury bonds remained unchanged at 3.41 percent and 3.29 percent, respectively. Close Prev close Dollar/won 1,158.4 1,161.7 Yen/won 14.5449/585 14.5068/221 *KTB futures 104.75 104.77 5-yr treasury bonds 3.41 pct 3.41 pct 3-yr treasury bonds 3.29 pct 3.29 pct Average call rate 3.29 pct 3.30 pct ^6-mth KORIBOR 3.52 pct 3.53 pct KOSPI 1,817.81 1,825.38 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds ^ Korea interbank offered rate ($1 = 1161.6500 Korean won) (Additional Reporting By Lee Kyoungho; Editing By Ed Lane)