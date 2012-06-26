FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won gains slightly on positions, contract; bonds muted
June 26, 2012 / 7:32 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea won gains slightly on positions, contract; bonds muted

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won finds small relief on position plays, construction
order
    * Bond prices fail to find direction on uncertainty

 (Updates to close)
    By Christine Kim
    SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged
up on Tuesday, finding support from investors cutting
dollar-long positions ahead of a summit of European Union
leaders later this week. 
    The local currency was quoted at 1,158.4 against
the dollar at the end of domestic trade on Tuesday after subdued
trade according to traders, compared to Monday's local close of
1,161.7.
    Some dealers also told Reuters that dollars related to South
Korean builder GS Engineering & Construction winning
a $1.8 billion Saudi Arabian project injected
into the market had also buoyed the currency.
    "If it hadn't been for the deal-related dollar sale, the won
would not have risen this far today," said a foreign bank
dealer.
    Asian stock markets and risk assets had mostly fallen on
Tuesday as investors remained sceptical that the EU summit yield
any substantive measures to solve the region's protracted debt
crisis, now in its third year. 
    The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index 
ended down 0.41 percent. Foreign investors were net sellers of
314.5 billion won ($270.74 million) worth of South Korean shares
on Tuesday.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
close to opening level down 0.02 points as investors said there
was a lack of direction stemming from uncertainty over the
European debt crisis.
    The yields on the benchmark five-year treasury bonds
 and three-year treasury bonds remained
unchanged at 3.41 percent and 3.29 percent, respectively.
                         Close    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,158.4       1,161.7
 Yen/won           14.5449/585   14.5068/221
 *KTB futures           104.75        104.77
 5-yr treasury bonds  3.41 pct      3.41 pct
 3-yr treasury bonds  3.29 pct      3.29 pct
 Average call rate    3.29 pct      3.30 pct
 ^6-mth KORIBOR       3.52 pct      3.53 pct
 KOSPI                1,817.81      1,825.38
 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds 
 ^ Korea interbank offered rate 
    ($1 = 1161.6500 Korean won)

 (Additional Reporting By Lee Kyoungho; Editing By Ed Lane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
