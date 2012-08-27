FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won weakest since Aug 3 as Samsung shares fall; bonds up
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 27, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea won weakest since Aug 3 as Samsung shares fall; bonds up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged
lower in early domestic trade on Monday, trading at its weakest
levels in more than three weeks as the decline of Samsung
Electronics shares decline weighed on the local
stock market. 
    The won was quoted at 1,136.3 against the dollar
as of 0026 GMT, its weakest since Aug. 3, compared with 1,134.1
at the end of onshore trade on Friday.    
    The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was
down 0.4 percent at 1,912.26. Samsung Electronics shares opened
down nearly 7 percent after a U.S. jury found that the firm
copied key features of Apple products and awarded the
U.S. company $1.05 billion in damages.    
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.05 points at 106.11. 
    
    
                      0026 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,136.3       1,134.1
 Yen/won           14.4065/202   14.4251/371
 *KTB futures           106.11        106.06
 KOSPI                1,912.26      1,919.81
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
