S.Korea won up on Samsung guidance, ECB; bonds down
October 5, 2012 / 1:01 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea won up on Samsung guidance, ECB; bonds down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The South Korean won rose to
its highest in almost a year in early trade on Friday after
strong earnings guidance from Samsung Electronics Co.
 lifted the stock market.  
    The won was quoted at 1,110.6 against the dollar
as of 0025 GMT, compared with Thursday's local close of 1,113.8.
It hit a high of 1,109.6, the strongest since Oct. 31, 2011. 
    The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was
up 0.4 percent at 2,000.03. Samsung Electronics said it expects
a record 8.1 trillion won ($7.3 billion) operating profit for
the July-September period earlier Friday.     
    The European Central Bank's reassurance it was ready to
assist troubled euro-zone economies upon request also boosted
investors' risk appetite, supporting the won and local stocks.  
  
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.05 points at 106.38.
    
    
                      0025 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,110.6       1,113.8
 Yen/won           14.1357/449   14.1698/729
 *KTB futures           106.38        106.43
 KOSPI                2,000.03      1,992.68
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
($1 = 1,113.9 Korean won)

 (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by John Mair)

