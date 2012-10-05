S.Korea won up on Samsung guidance, ECB; bonds down

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The South Korean won rose to its highest in almost a year in early trade on Friday after strong earnings guidance from Samsung Electronics Co. lifted the stock market. The won was quoted at 1,110.6 against the dollar as of 0025 GMT, compared with Thursday's local close of 1,113.8. It hit a high of 1,109.6, the strongest since Oct. 31, 2011. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.4 percent at 2,000.03. Samsung Electronics said it expects a record 8.1 trillion won ($7.3 billion) operating profit for the July-September period earlier Friday. The European Central Bank's reassurance it was ready to assist troubled euro-zone economies upon request also boosted investors' risk appetite, supporting the won and local stocks. December futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.05 points at 106.38. 0025 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,110.6 1,113.8 Yen/won 14.1357/449 14.1698/729 *KTB futures 106.38 106.43 KOSPI 2,000.03 1,992.68 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1,113.9 Korean won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by John Mair)