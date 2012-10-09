FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won up in line with euro; bonds flat ahead of c.bank meet
October 9, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea won up in line with euro; bonds flat ahead of c.bank meet

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won demand from SK Telecom stock sale expected in coming
days
    * Market shrugs off S.Korea-Japan decision not to extend $57
bln FX swap line
    * Bond prices flat ahead of c.bank rate meeting Thursday

 (Updates to close)
    By Se Young Lee
    SEOUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged
up in domestic trade Tuesday in thin trade, tracking the euro's
modest rise as investors expected some dollar-selling from
foreigners who took part in SK Telecom Co.'s sale of
shares in Posco.
    The local currency was quoted at 1,110.7 against
the dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared with 1,112.0 at
the end of the Seoul session on Monday. 
    Dealers said the market was expecting some won demand from
investors who were part of SK Telecom's block sale of roughly
440 billion won ($395.68 million) worth of Posco shares
completed on Monday. Soem said at least a portion of the won
demand may have materialised on Tuesday.
    But other dealers said some dollar demand from local
importers appeared to limit the won's gains. In the absence of
firm leads, the won continued to trade within a narrow band. 
    South Korea and Japan earlier on Tuesday said they have
mutually agreed to allow a $57 billion currency swap facility
expire on Oct. 31, as the line was deemed no longer necessary to
ensure financial market stability. The market shrugged off the
news. 
    "Local market liquidity conditions remain healthy, so the
expiration of the swap line won't have much of an effect," a
local bank dealer said, adding that the won's exchange rate will
likely remain stable for some time.
    The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was
down 0.1 percent at 1,979.04. 
    Local bonds were nearly flat as investors awaited the Bank
of Korea's rate meeting on Thursday. A Reuters poll showed on
Tuesday that the central bank is widely expected to cut rates
for the second time in four months to shore up the sputtering
economy. 
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds ended
down 0.01 points at 106.34.    
    Yields on the benchmark five-year treasury bonds
 and the three-year treasury bonds were
unchanged from Monday's close.
    
                         Close    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,110.7       1,112.0
 Yen/won           14.1692/884   14.1519/675
 *KTB futures           106.34        106.35
 5-yr treasury bonds  2.83 pct      2.83 pct
 3-yr treasury bonds  2.76 pct      2.76 pct
 Average call rate    2.99 pct      3.05 pct
 ^6-mth KORIBOR       3.07 pct      3.08 pct
 KOSPI                1,979.04      1,981.89
 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds 
 ^ Korea interbank offered rate 

($1 = 1112.0000 Korean won)

 (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoungho; Editing by Kim Coghill)

