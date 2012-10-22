FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won snaps 7-day winning streak; bonds down
#Asia
October 22, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea won snaps 7-day winning streak; bonds down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won rebounds from early lows on Spain elections
    * Bond prices fall as foreigners unwind long positions

 (Updates to close)
    By Se Young Lee
    SEOUL, Oct 22(Reuters) - The South Korean won edged
down in domestic trade Monday, snapping a seven-day winning
streak as weak U.S. corporate earnings and the protracted euro
zone fiscal crisis weighed on investor sentiment.     
    The local currency was quoted at 1,104.2 against
the dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared with 1,103.3 at
the end of the Seoul session on Friday.
    But the won ended well off its intraday low of 1,106.5
against the dollar after a victory by the Spanish ruling party
in Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's home region boosted
expectations that the beleaguered country is inching closer to
requesting bailout funds.    
    This, in turn, reduced fears about the euro zone's problem
from spiraling out of control and lifted the euro and Asian
currencies against the dollar.  
    Dealers also said a steady supply of dollars from local
exporters, primarily from heavy industry players, also provided
support for the local currency throughout the session. 
    STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. said it got a
743 billion won ($673 million) drillship order from a European
client. 
    The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index 
ended down 0.1 percent at 1,941.59, recovering after falling as
low as 1,910.23. Foreigners were net sellers of 79.1 billion won
worth of local shares on Monday.
    Local bonds fell, with foreigners unwinding their long
positions on won-denominated debt amid speculation that the Bank
of Korea may not ease policy again anytime soon. December
futures on three-year treasury bonds ended down 0.15
points at 105.99.    
    Yields on benchmark five-year treasury bonds 
and three-year treasury bonds each rose three basis
points from Friday's close.
    
                         Close    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,104.2       1,103.3
 Yen/won           13.8567/685   13.9039/125
 *KTB futures           105.99        106.14
 5-yr treasury bonds  2.92 pct      2.89 pct
 3-yr treasury bonds  2.84 pct      2.81 pct
 Average call rate    2.82 pct             ~
 ^6-mth KORIBOR       2.90 pct      2.90 pct
 KOSPI                1,941.59      1,943.85
 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds 
 ^ Korea interbank offered rate 

($1 = 1103.3750 Korean won)

 (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoungho; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
