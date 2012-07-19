FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won seen holding hold 2-wk high; bonds steady
July 19, 2012 / 12:46 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea won seen holding hold 2-wk high; bonds steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - The South Korean won rose
for a fifth straight session early on Thursday to a two-week
high as investors sell dollars while keeping an eye out for
possible dollar sales linked to a block sale of Hyundai Motor
 stock.
    The local currency was quoted at 1,138.7 against
the dollar at 0025 GMT, compared to Wednesday's onshore close at
1,142.6. It brushed by 1,137.8 shortly after opening, the
highest seen since July 6.
    South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries raised
$614 million by selling a 1.5 percent stake in Hyundai Motor on
Tuesday, with as much as $430 million in dollars
expected to be sold by foreign participants.
    The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose
1.27 percent to 1,817.76 points.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
unchanged at 105.93.
                      0025 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,138.7       1,142.6
 Yen/won           14.4480/573   14.4324/492
 *KTB futures           105.93        105.93
 KOSPI                1,817.76      1,794.91
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

