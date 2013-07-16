S.Korea won edges higher on offshore dollar-selling

(Updates to midday) * Dollar-won rate falls below 1,120 * Movement triggers unwinding of dollar bets * Lead bond futures rise, tracking U.S. leads By Se Young Lee SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged higher in early domestic trade Tuesday, breaching a key resistance level due to dollar-selling by offshore players. The local currency was quoted at 1,119.1 against the dollar as of 0210 GMT, compared with Monday's domestic close of 1,122.0. Dealers said offshore players were seen dumping the dollar when the market opened, pushing the dollar-won rate below the 1,120 level. Once that level was broken, some investors unwound their bets against the won. "There is also some expectations for a spike in dollar supplies from exporters," a currency dealer said. On Monday, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co and Samsung Heavy Industries Co each announced new orders worth more than $1 billion, leading to bets for eventual supply of dollars stemming from these contracts. But dealers say investors are wary about the risk of intervention by local foreign-exchange authorities to slow the pace of the won's appreciation. The local currency is up by more than 2 percent against the U.S. counterpart this month, as speculation eased about a rapid unwinding of U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme. In June, the won declined 1.1 percent. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.4 percent at 1,868.58. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.09 points at 105.72, tracking positive leads from the U.S. 0210 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,119.1 1,122.0 Yen/won 11.2096/138 11.2289 *KTB futures 105.72 105.63 KOSPI 1,868.58 1,875.16 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)