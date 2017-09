SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - The South Korean won extended gains by more than 1 percent early on Wednesday, spurred by a broadly weaker dollar and foreign buying of Seoul stocks, particularly the likes of global heavyweight Samsung Electronics.

The Korean currency hit as high as 1041.5 against the dollar in morning trade, up more than 1 percent from Tuesday’s domestic close at 1,052.2. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Paul Tait)