FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Korea Hot Stocks-GS E&C tumbles after weak Q3 earnings
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 8, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

Korea Hot Stocks-GS E&C tumbles after weak Q3 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI index was down 1.1 percent at 1,916.39 as of 0124 GMT. The index opened down 1.29 percent.

Stocks on the move on Thursday include:

**GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CORP **

Shares in GS Engineering & Construction fell 8.1 percent to 56,400 won after the South Korean builder reported a 74 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit to 49.1 billion won ($45.23 million).

“Although [GS E&C‘s] total revenue is expected to increase in the fourth quarter, the company’s cost-sales ratio is unlikely to make a rapid improvement,” Emily Kim, a construction sector analyst at Hyundai Securities, wrote in a note. ($1 = 1085.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.