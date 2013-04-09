FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korea Hot Stocks-Kaesong closure hits In the F
#Hot Stocks
April 9, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Korea Hot Stocks-Kaesong closure hits In the F

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.7 percent at 1,931.40 points as of 0021 GMT. The index opened down 0.03 percent.

Stocks on the move on Tuesday include:

**IN THE F plunges**

Apparel-maker In the F plunged 8 percent on Tuesday after North Korea withdrew its workers from the Kaesong factory park, jointly run with South Korea.

In the F, which owns fashion brands such as Tate and Maypole, has a clothing factory in Kaesong.

Shares in other companies known to have Kaesong-based production also fell. Handbag-maker Shinwon Corp was down 2 percent while watch-maker Romanson Co fell 3 percent. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

