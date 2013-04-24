KOREA HOT STOCKS-Hanatour sinks on bird flu fears

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.3 percent at 1,925.24 points as of 0044 GMT. The index opened up 0.65 percent.

Stocks on the move on Wednesday include:

**HANATOUR FALLS ON BROKER DOWNGRADE**

Shares in South Korea’s biggest tour agency, Hanatour Service Inc, sank 5.9 percent after a local brokerage downgraded its investment rating from “buy” to “hold.”

Analysts at Hana Daetoo Securities cited slower bookings and rising cancellations over concerns about the spread of bird flu in China as the main reason for the rating cut. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)