FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KOREA HOT STOCKS-Hanatour sinks on bird flu fears
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 24, 2013 / 12:56 AM / in 4 years

KOREA HOT STOCKS-Hanatour sinks on bird flu fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.3 percent at 1,925.24 points as of 0044 GMT. The index opened up 0.65 percent.

Stocks on the move on Wednesday include:

**HANATOUR FALLS ON BROKER DOWNGRADE**

Shares in South Korea’s biggest tour agency, Hanatour Service Inc, sank 5.9 percent after a local brokerage downgraded its investment rating from “buy” to “hold.”

Analysts at Hana Daetoo Securities cited slower bookings and rising cancellations over concerns about the spread of bird flu in China as the main reason for the rating cut. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.