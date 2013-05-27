FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KOREA HOT STOCKS-Hanjin shares down after tax evasion report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

KOREA HOT STOCKS-Hanjin shares down after tax evasion report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.36 percent at 1,980.59 as of 0430 GMT. The index opened up 0.06 percent at 1974.59.

Stocks on the move on Monday include:

**HANJIN SHARES SLIDE AFTER TAX EVASION REPORT**

Shares in Hanjin Shipping and its parent firm Hanjin Shipping Holdings Co Ltd lost ground on Monday after a local media report named the company’s chairwoman Eun Young Choi as one among a number of business executives who set up a paper company overseas to evade taxes.

Hanjin Shipping declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Shares in Hanjin Shipping were down more than 4 percent, while Hanjin Shipping Holdings lost 2 percent.

Broader transportation index was up 0.3 percent as of 0435 GMT.

0435 GMT (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.